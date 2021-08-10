 
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
Katrina Kaif 'just loves' her Jee Le Zara girls Alia, Priyanka: 'This makes my heart smile'

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

Katrina Kaif is gushing over her female co-stars, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, only a few hours after the trio announced their next film.

The actors, who have joined hands for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, are coming together for a one-of-a-kind plot.

Speaking about her experience in working with the fellow Bollywood leading ladies, Katrina confesses that she loved being around girl pals Alia and Priyanka.

Attaching a picture of herself sitting on a couch with the cast, Katrina wrote:

"This makes my heart smile. I just love these girls and being around each other is just too much fun always - combine that with a great script , awesome director , and a road trip and a and the sky’s the limit."

Jee Le Zara is written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti under the banner of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby.

