 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
By
Reuters

Netflix faces defamation suit over racist portrayal of former Manhattan prosecutor

By
Reuters

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

US District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan said claimant had plausibly alleged defamation as to five scenes
US District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan said claimant had plausibly alleged defamation as to five scenes

A federal judge on Monday said Netflix must face a defamation lawsuit by former Manhattan prosecutor Linda Fairstein over her portrayal as a racist and unethical villain in “When They See Us,” a 2019 series about the Central Park Five case.

US District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan said Fairstein had plausibly alleged defamation as to five scenes, including that she withheld evidence, coerced confessions and directed a racially discriminatory police roundup of young men in Harlem.

“The average viewer could conclude that these scenes have a basis in fact and do not merely reflect the creators’ opinions about controversial historical events,” the judge wrote.

Castel said Fairstein could also pursue defamation claims against both the series’ director, Ava DuVernay, and against Attica Locke, a writer and producer, and civil conspiracy claims against all three defendants.

Netflix and the defendants’ lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Fairstein’s lawyer Andrew Miltenberg said he was “exceptionally pleased” with the decision, saying the four-part series falsely depicted his client as “engaging in coercive and discriminatory conduct in order to build a case against innocent young men of color.”

Fairstein was running the sex crimes unit of the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in April 1989 when a 28-year-old white female jogger, later identified as Trisha Meili, was beaten and raped in Central Park.

Five male Black or Hispanic teenagers were convicted and spent five to 13 years in prison before being exonerated in 2002 when another man confessed to the crime.

They reached a $41 million civil settlement in 2014 with New York City, which did not admit wrongdoing.

The case has long been a focal point of discussion about crime and racism.

After the series’ premiere, a hashtag #CancelLindaFairstein called for a boycott of Fairstein, by then a best-selling crime novelist.

Fairstein said she was dropped by her publisher and forced to resign from boards of her alma mater Vassar College and three nonprofits, including two that support victims of sexual violence.

The defendants had called Fairstein’s account “revisionist history” and said their First Amendment free speech rights allowed them to present their viewpoint.

The case is Fairstein v. Netflix Inc et al, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-08042. 

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian narrates 'debilitating' experience with migraines

Khloe Kardashian narrates 'debilitating' experience with migraines
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow puts a ring on actor Louis Thornton-Allan

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow puts a ring on actor Louis Thornton-Allan
Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock fighting over Montana ranch amid divorce war

Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock fighting over Montana ranch amid divorce war

'Prince William, Kate Middleton steering monarchy in different direction'

'Prince William, Kate Middleton steering monarchy in different direction'
Nick Cannon responds to trolls slamming him for having seven children

Nick Cannon responds to trolls slamming him for having seven children

Britney Spears loses bid to immediately remove dad Jamie from conservatorship

Britney Spears loses bid to immediately remove dad Jamie from conservatorship

Queen arrives at Balmoral Castle for summer break

Queen arrives at Balmoral Castle for summer break
Khloe Kardashian talks about ‘torturous’, ‘indescribable’ migraines

Khloe Kardashian talks about ‘torturous’, ‘indescribable’ migraines
Broadway revival of 'West Side Story' to remain shuttered: producer

Broadway revival of 'West Side Story' to remain shuttered: producer
Why Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage was doomed from the start

Why Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage was doomed from the start
Ellen DeGeneres gets emotional as her talk show comes to an end after scandal

Ellen DeGeneres gets emotional as her talk show comes to an end after scandal

Cressida Bonas, Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend, 'could be tempted' to write about him

Cressida Bonas, Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend, 'could be tempted' to write about him

Latest

view all