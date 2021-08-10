 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian leaves internet divided over kids' lookalikes

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

Kim Kardashian leaves internet divided over kids lookalikes

Kim Kardashian has divided the internet by asking a thought-provoking question.

Taking to Twitter, the Skims founder took to Twitter to ask whether she and her estranged husband Kanye West’s son Saint West look like her or the rapper.

A Kardashian stan, who goes by the name Myleeza Kardash, was of the opinion that the 5-year-old was the spitting image of his father as she commented, "Saint looks like a light skin Kanye. Like seriously twins!!!!!"

However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star could not resonate with the comment as she wrote, “Really? People say this all the time!" she responded. "Why do I think he's my twin????"

While many thought that Saint was Kanye’s twin, a handful chimed in saying that Chicago looked like the mother which Kim said that she just couldn’t see it even though "everyone says it!"

However, Kim agreed to one person’s opinion saying, "I think North and Saint are the perfect mix of you and Kanye, Chi is your twin and Psalm is Kanye's," the fan asserted, to which Kim responded, "Well said!!!"

It didn’t end there as Kim left everyone shocked as she believed that North looks like her sister Kourtney Kardashian. 

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears plans on posting less on Instagram because of bad press

Britney Spears plans on posting less on Instagram because of bad press
Netflix faces defamation suit over racist portrayal of former Manhattan prosecutor

Netflix faces defamation suit over racist portrayal of former Manhattan prosecutor
Khloe Kardashian narrates 'debilitating' experience with migraines

Khloe Kardashian narrates 'debilitating' experience with migraines
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow puts a ring on actor Louis Thornton-Allan

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow puts a ring on actor Louis Thornton-Allan
Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock fighting over Montana ranch amid divorce war

Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock fighting over Montana ranch amid divorce war

'Prince William, Kate Middleton steering monarchy in different direction'

'Prince William, Kate Middleton steering monarchy in different direction'
Nick Cannon responds to trolls slamming him for having seven children

Nick Cannon responds to trolls slamming him for having seven children

Britney Spears loses bid to immediately remove dad Jamie from conservatorship

Britney Spears loses bid to immediately remove dad Jamie from conservatorship

Queen arrives at Balmoral Castle for summer break

Queen arrives at Balmoral Castle for summer break
Khloe Kardashian talks about ‘torturous’, ‘indescribable’ migraines

Khloe Kardashian talks about ‘torturous’, ‘indescribable’ migraines
Broadway revival of 'West Side Story' to remain shuttered: producer

Broadway revival of 'West Side Story' to remain shuttered: producer
Why Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage was doomed from the start

Why Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage was doomed from the start

Latest

view all