Is Blake Lively going to give up on legal battle against Justin Baldoni?

Blake Lively is said to be continuing her long-running legal battle with Justin Baldoni, leaving her fans wondering if the fight will ever end.



The actress’ lawsuit is heading to trial later this year, and so far, there is no sign that she will give up.

The legal fight started over harassment allegations connected to their work together in It Ends with Us.

Baldoni denied those claims and filed his own lawsuit against Lively but the court dismissed it, leaving the actress’ case as the main case moving forward.

Neither of them agreed to settle outside of court just yet, with both parties throwing allegations onto each other.

However, Lawyers for both Lively and Baldoni are preparing for trial, focusing on the strongest parts of their cases and getting witnesses ready.

With the courtroom dates approaching now, the question on everyone’s mind is if one of them might reconsider and walk away.

So far, nothing as such is appearing that Lively or Baldoni is ready to quit, just now.

For fans and public, the story has become a high-profile legal drama that is now considered as “never-ending-drama”