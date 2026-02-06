 
Geo News

Taylor Swift says her Graham Norton appearance inspired 'Opalite' video

Taylor Swift was joined by Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Lewis Capaldi, and more on the UK talk show

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 06, 2026

Taylor Swifts second music video from her latest album Life of a Showgirl is out
Taylor Swift's second music video from her latest album 'Life of a Showgirl' is out 

Taylor Swift is revealing the real-life inspiration behind her new Opalite music video.

On Friday, February 6, the pop megastar finally unveiled the second music for her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, released in October 2025. The video is only available to watch on Apple Music and Spotify and will be published to YouTube two days later.

Reflecting on the thought process behind the new visual project, Swift, 36, revealed on Instagram that the idea was born during her Oct. 3 appearance on the Graham Norton Show alongside Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee, Jodie Smith, and Lewis Capaldi.

“When we were all talking during the broadcast, Domhnall made a light hearted joke about wanting to be in one of my music videos. He’s Irish! H was joking,” Swift recalled, only she didn’t brush it off as a joke.

“In that moment during the interview, I was instantly struck with an *idea*. And so a week later he received an email script I’d written for the Opalite video, where he was playing the starring role,” Swift continued, adding that she also emailed everyone sharing the Graham Norton sofa with her.

The ‘90s-themed video also features some familiar faces from Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour.

“I had more fun than I ever imagined - Made new friends, metaphors, and fashion choices. It was an absolute thrill to create this story and these characters,” she concluded. 

Kaley Cuoco shares her opinion on Ashley Tisdale ‘toxic mom' group
Kaley Cuoco shares her opinion on Ashley Tisdale ‘toxic mom' group
Kylie Kelce, Taylor Swift's Super Bowl plans revealed after Travis' loss
Kylie Kelce, Taylor Swift's Super Bowl plans revealed after Travis' loss
Craig David caught in unexpected moment during Maldives getaway
Craig David caught in unexpected moment during Maldives getaway
Rebecca Ferguson opens up about reason for choosing ‘Peaky Blinders'
Rebecca Ferguson opens up about reason for choosing ‘Peaky Blinders'
Travis Kelce shows off music skills learned from Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce shows off music skills learned from Taylor Swift
Bad Bunny opens up after Grammy win ahead of Super Bowl Halftime show
Bad Bunny opens up after Grammy win ahead of Super Bowl Halftime show
BLACKPINK's Lisa teams up with David Bernad for Netflix rom-com
BLACKPINK's Lisa teams up with David Bernad for Netflix rom-com
Nina Dobrev shares candid update after cosying up to new man at Sundance
Nina Dobrev shares candid update after cosying up to new man at Sundance