Taylor Swift says her Graham Norton appearance inspired 'Opalite' video

Taylor Swift's second music video from her latest album 'Life of a Showgirl' is out

Taylor Swift is revealing the real-life inspiration behind her new Opalite music video.

On Friday, February 6, the pop megastar finally unveiled the second music for her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, released in October 2025. The video is only available to watch on Apple Music and Spotify and will be published to YouTube two days later.

Reflecting on the thought process behind the new visual project, Swift, 36, revealed on Instagram that the idea was born during her Oct. 3 appearance on the Graham Norton Show alongside Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee, Jodie Smith, and Lewis Capaldi.

“When we were all talking during the broadcast, Domhnall made a light hearted joke about wanting to be in one of my music videos. He’s Irish! H was joking,” Swift recalled, only she didn’t brush it off as a joke.

“In that moment during the interview, I was instantly struck with an *idea*. And so a week later he received an email script I’d written for the Opalite video, where he was playing the starring role,” Swift continued, adding that she also emailed everyone sharing the Graham Norton sofa with her.

The ‘90s-themed video also features some familiar faces from Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour.

“I had more fun than I ever imagined - Made new friends, metaphors, and fashion choices. It was an absolute thrill to create this story and these characters,” she concluded.