What caused model Cristina Perez Galcenco's shocking death at 21?

Famous catwalk model Cristina Perez Galcenco passed away after fashion week

Cristina Perez Galcenco left the fashion world grieving as she sadly passed away at the age of 21, at her home.

The international catwalk model had recently participated in Paris fashion week, Milan fashion week, and more, and reportedly showed no signs of illness.

The deceased, who was the daughter of former Spanish soccer player, Nacho Perez, and Tatiana Galcenco, was discovered dead at her home in the province of Malaga, on Tuesday, February 3, as Spanish outlet El Mundo reported.

Although the news came as a shock at such a young age, the model appears to have passed away due to natural causes, and the place of death showed no signs of violence.

Perez Galcenco entered the fashion industry as a 14 year old when she started modeling at the Campoamor Fashion Show.

The funeral proceedings for the model will be held on Friday, February 6, in her hometown at the Puente Nora funeral home in Lugones, Asturias, and conclude on Saturday, February 7.

Famous Spanish hairdresser, Manuel Mon, who had worked with the deceased, honoured her memory on Instagram, writing, "Beyond her talent in front of the camera and on the runway, we'll remember her sweetness, her professionalism and the so authentic way in which she brought every piece to life, her presence not only brought beauty to the work, but also humanity, respect and a very special energy that will stay forever in our memory."