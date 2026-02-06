Ethan Hawke wants to ‘stop' Billy Crudup career: Here's why!

Ethan Hawke reflected on the competitive tension that once defined his early relationship with fellow actor Billy Crudup.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday, Hawke pointed to Crudup’s portrait on the wall of the set which was decorated to resemble New York’s iconic Sardi’s restaurant.

He recalled how the two often found themselves vying for the same roles at the start of their careers.

“Billy Crudup happens to be a friend of mine, but not at first because we used to audition for everything,” Hawke explained.

“You know when you’re a kid, you think you’re against everybody, right? You don’t understand that there’s room for everybody to find themselves and do their thing.”

The Blue Moon star admitted that seeing Crudup at auditions was both inspiring and frustrating.

“I would see him at every audition. I’d often have to be outside the room and listen to him do the scene before me. And he was so good! It was so irritating!” Hawke said.

He went on to recall turning down a Tom Stoppard play (allegedly 1995 production of Stoppard's Arcadia) because he was committed to a film project, only to watch Crudup land the role and launch his career.

“Sometimes I just want to go back in time and take the part to stop his career,” Hawke joked.

Fallon quickly joined in the playful banter, exclaiming, “Of course! We must stop Billy Crudup! He’s too talented!”