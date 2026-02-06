Did Cillian Murphy refuse Taylor Swift to star in 'Opalite' music video?

Taylor Swift’s 'Opalite' music video stars her 'Graham Norton Show' fellow guests

Taylor Swift appeared on the Graham Norton Show back in October to promote her album, The Life of a Showgirl, but all the while an idea for the Opalite music video was brewing inside her mind.

The 36-year-old pop superstar shared her thought process in an Instagram post on Friday, February 6, after the music video was released exclusively on Apple Music, and Spotify.

However, fans noticed that while she shared in her caption that all her fellow-guests agreed to the music video concept she pitched them, Cillian Murphy was not noticeable in the pictures the Grammy winner shared in her carousel.

Swifties raised the question on social media but soon found their answers as the Oppenheimer star made a more subtle cameo in the beginning of the video.

Murphy appeared on a billboard for the magical product named “Opalite” in the video, and did the voiceover for the ad.

The cameo went viral on social media as it debunked the rumours of any feud between Swift and Murphy.

Back in October, social media sleuths theorised that the two didn’t get along during their joint interview at Nortan’s show, but the music video shut the rumours down.

The Grammy winner’s music video features all her fellow guests including, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhnall Gleeson, Lewis Capaldi, Norton, and Murphy.