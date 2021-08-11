 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears says the world knows only half of her conservatorship drama

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

Britney Spears shared a GIF of a fan waving a pink ‘Free Britney’ flag outside their home
Britney Spears shared a GIF of a fan waving a pink ‘Free Britney’ flag outside their home

American singer Britney Spears has opened up about her conservatorship battle and disclosed that fans only know half of the drama related to it.

Taking to Instagram, the Toxic singer shared a GIF of a fan waving a pink ‘Free Britney’ flag outside their home.

Along with the photo, Spears wrote: "Geez look at that flag!!!! I was like 'My flag up over the American Flag !?!?' … Yes … I'm tooting my own horn…is that bad?”

"I know in my previous post I said you guys know my situation but LET ME CLARIFY ... you only know half of it !!!! And for a lot of you who say I should be cautious with what I post … I mean if you REALLY THINK ABOUT IT … with what I've been through I believe I been WAAAY TOO CAUTIOUS !!!! One day I will live on the edge !!!! One day,” she shared.

In another Instagram post, Spears wrote that she would be less active on Instagram owing to how her posts were getting misconstrued by the media.

"In a system where I've felt completely hopeless for so long, at least I do have a platform to share !!!! As Selena Gomez says it best - The world can be a nasty place ... I know it ... you know it … kill them with kindness,” she shared.

"Unfortunately the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so I'm gonna post a little less from now on,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Halle Berry said she felt 'the curse' after her historic 2002 Oscar win

Halle Berry said she felt 'the curse' after her historic 2002 Oscar win

COVID worries send Emmy Awards show outdoors

COVID worries send Emmy Awards show outdoors
Michael Caine to be honoured with top prize at Czech film festival

Michael Caine to be honoured with top prize at Czech film festival

Almodovar's new film poster sparks controversy after Instagram takes it down

Almodovar's new film poster sparks controversy after Instagram takes it down
Victoria Beckham 'worried' about being dragged in Meghan and Harry's feud with royal family

Victoria Beckham 'worried' about being dragged in Meghan and Harry's feud with royal family
Princess Eugenie may throw support behind Prince Harry's bombshell tell-all memoir

Princess Eugenie may throw support behind Prince Harry's bombshell tell-all memoir
Kendall Jenner makes Kylie cry on her birthday by sharing heartwarming throwback snaps

Kendall Jenner makes Kylie cry on her birthday by sharing heartwarming throwback snaps
Jennifer Aniston gushes over ex Justin Theroux on his 50th birthday, shares shirtless image

Jennifer Aniston gushes over ex Justin Theroux on his 50th birthday, shares shirtless image
Kylie Jenner turns 24, receives real roses dipped in 24-carat gold on her birthday

Kylie Jenner turns 24, receives real roses dipped in 24-carat gold on her birthday
Beyoncé gets candid about past struggles for positive body image

Beyoncé gets candid about past struggles for positive body image
Hailey Bieber sets pulses racing in figure hugging baby blue dress with hubby Justin

Hailey Bieber sets pulses racing in figure hugging baby blue dress with hubby Justin
Kim Kardashian discusses parenting highs and lows

Kim Kardashian discusses parenting highs and lows

Latest

view all