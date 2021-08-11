 
Alec Baldwin faces backlash for defending Andrew Cuomo amid harassment scandal

Alec Baldwin said it was ‘tragic’ that Andrew Cuomo had to step down as New York governor
American actor and comedian Alec Baldwin is disgruntled after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned following a string of sexual harassment allegations.

Turning to Twitter, the 63-year-old said it was ‘tragic’ that Cuomo had to step down, while also holding cancel culture accountable for the debacle.

"Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day,” he wrote.

"Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcoming exposed and magnified," he went on to add.

Baldwin’s defense of Cuomo soon led to a barrage of backlash coming his way.

Cuomo resigned on Tuesday following an inquiry that found he sexually harassed 11 women, mounting legal pressure and demands for his departure by President Joe Biden and others, a startling downfall for a man once seen as a possible US presidential contender.

Cuomo, a Democrat who had served since 2011 as governor of the fourth most-populous US state, made the announcement after New York Attorney General Letitia James on August 3 released the results of a five-month independent investigation that concluded he had engaged in conduct that violated US and state laws.

The investigation, detailed in a 168-page report, found that Cuomo groped, kissed or made suggestive comments to women including current and former government workers — one a state trooper — and retaliated against at least one woman who accused him of sexual misconduct. Cuomo denied wrongdoing.

