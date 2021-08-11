 
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
Watch: Zeeshan Ashraf score's first ever century of KPL 2021

Courtesy: Kashmir Premier League/Twitter.
Zeeshan Ashraf of the Muzzafarabad Tigers made history in the Kashmir Premier League on Tuesday after he scored the league’s first ever century.

Ashraf played a pivotal role in leading his team to victory against the Kotli Lions.

Read More: KPL 2021: Muzaffarabad Tigers comfortably defeat Kotli Lions by 5 wickets

He scored the century on 58 balls with one six and 17 fours.

Ashraf scored an impressive 107 runs for 62 balls, helping the Tigers' chase most of the 196-run target.

The opener’s impressive innings handed him the Man of the Match award at the end of the night and also the honour of scoring the first ever century for the KPL.

