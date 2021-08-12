 
Michelle Obama issues ‘thinly veiled’ swipe to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Michelle Obama has reportedly shared a thinly veiled swipe against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after an alleged birthday snub for Barak Obama’s 60th.

She spoke out publically regarding the royal rift between Harry and his family during her interview with Access Hollywood and was quoted saying, “My hope is that when I think about what they're going through, I think about the importance of family, and I just pray that there is forgiveness and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time. Because there's nothing more important than family.”

While analyzing Michelle’s response, royal expert Angela Levin told The Sun,” Interestingly, the title is very similar to Barack’s 60x60 birthday appeal, where supporters were invited to donate 60 dollars, or even six dollars, to a worthy cause.”

“It must be irritating for the Obamas to see Harry and Meghan copying much of what they do. The other problem is that the Obamas are also close to Prince William and his family.”

“Who can forget that night in 2016 when they went to dinner with William and Catherine at their home and met Prince George, then three, who was in his dressing gown?”

“I’m sure that if they say we can only deal with one brother and his wife — you cannot have both because they are so far apart now — they will go towards William. The Obamas clearly always regarded Harry highly, but I am sure they can see through Meghan.”

