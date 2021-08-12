 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Imagine Dragons unveils plans for benefit concert to save concert venue

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Imagine Dragons unveils plans for benefit concert to save concert venue
Imagine Dragons unveils plans for benefit concert to save concert venue

Imagine Dragons announce plans to host a benefit concert in an attempt to save a community concert venue. 

The bands frontman Dan Reynolds recently sat down for a chat with People magazine and got candid about the upcoming plan.

He was quoted saying, “The amount that I owe feels infinite — I'm doing what I love every day and I attest that to Corey.”

“It's almost like a parent raising children and then they go out in the world. When the parent is older and can't take care of themselves, that's when the kids take care of the parents.”

“Not that Corey's old! But he's fostered all these bands that have gone on to be successful and they're successful largely because of him.”

More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé details ‘most satisfying’ mom moment with daughter Blue Ivy

Beyoncé details ‘most satisfying’ mom moment with daughter Blue Ivy
Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion lead nominees for MTV's VMA awards

Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion lead nominees for MTV's VMA awards
Princess Anne congratulates Team GB athletes

Princess Anne congratulates Team GB athletes

Prince Andrew ‘cannot hide behind wealth’ in assault case

Prince Andrew ‘cannot hide behind wealth’ in assault case
Kate Middleton all set to ‘replace unneeded’ Prince Harry

Kate Middleton all set to ‘replace unneeded’ Prince Harry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed for ‘patronizing’ birthday project: ‘So out of touch’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed for ‘patronizing’ birthday project: ‘So out of touch’
Dua Lipa, Elton John's 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) to release on Friday

Dua Lipa, Elton John's 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) to release on Friday

Elsa Pataky calls Chris Hemsworth her 'favourite husband ever'

Elsa Pataky calls Chris Hemsworth her 'favourite husband ever'
Meghan Markle ‘was desperate’ to attend Obama’s party: report

Meghan Markle ‘was desperate’ to attend Obama’s party: report
Ryan Reynolds hilariously reveals that kids, Blake Lively troll him

Ryan Reynolds hilariously reveals that kids, Blake Lively troll him
Camila Cabello urges fans for ‘empathy for migrants’

Camila Cabello urges fans for ‘empathy for migrants’
Dax Shepard reveals the crazy benefit of marrying Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard reveals the crazy benefit of marrying Kristen Bell

Latest

view all