 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Aug 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Zahid Ahmed slams troll's comment on his deceased mother

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Zahid Ahmed slams trolls comment on his deceased mother
Zahid Ahmed slams troll's comment on his deceased mother

Actor Zahid Ahmed does not entertain disrespect towards his loved ones.

The Prince Charming star recently shunned a troll, who posted a mean comment on his post. On Wednesday, Zahid took to his Instagram and shared a photo of himself in a brown shalwar kameez paired with a shawl.

"Mor Mohaaran (turn the direction)," he captioned alongside his dapper post.

While the actor received love from celebrity friends including his Ishq Zehnaseeb co-star Yumna Zaidi, a troll tried to poke fun at the actor.

"Ami ka duppata le ke nikal aya hai lrka( the guy has stolen his mother's duppata)," the troll wrote in the comments.

Replying to the disrespectful comment, Zahid wrote," meri ammi ka inteqal hocuka hai, bilkul is qaum mein tehzeeb ki tarhan( my mother has left the world, just like etiquettes in this country).

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Veteran actress Durdana Butt passes away

Veteran actress Durdana Butt passes away

Ushna Shah is Covid free now

Ushna Shah is Covid free now
Kareena Kapoor's son is not named Jeh, find out the real name

Kareena Kapoor's son is not named Jeh, find out the real name
Minal Khan treats fans with BTS photos from her engagement

Minal Khan treats fans with BTS photos from her engagement
Ekta Kapoor welcomes Kareena Kapoor on board as a film producer

Ekta Kapoor welcomes Kareena Kapoor on board as a film producer
Sajal Aly is swooned by Usman Mukhtar's 'beautiful' wife: See Photo

Sajal Aly is swooned by Usman Mukhtar's 'beautiful' wife: See Photo
Momina Mustehsan returns to social media after break

Momina Mustehsan returns to social media after break
Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 21 years of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 21 years of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'
FIA arrests model Arfa khan over alleged blackmailing

FIA arrests model Arfa khan over alleged blackmailing
Iqra Aziz turns photographer for Yasir Hussain, son Kabir's Tuesday mornings

Iqra Aziz turns photographer for Yasir Hussain, son Kabir's Tuesday mornings
Priyanka Chopra can’t wait to be on set of ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt

Priyanka Chopra can’t wait to be on set of ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt
Naimal Khawar, Hamza Ali Abbasi take road trip to the mountains: See breathtaking photos

Naimal Khawar, Hamza Ali Abbasi take road trip to the mountains: See breathtaking photos

Latest

view all