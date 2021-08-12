Zahid Ahmed slams troll's comment on his deceased mother

Actor Zahid Ahmed does not entertain disrespect towards his loved ones.

The Prince Charming star recently shunned a troll, who posted a mean comment on his post. On Wednesday, Zahid took to his Instagram and shared a photo of himself in a brown shalwar kameez paired with a shawl.

"Mor Mohaaran (turn the direction)," he captioned alongside his dapper post.



While the actor received love from celebrity friends including his Ishq Zehnaseeb co-star Yumna Zaidi, a troll tried to poke fun at the actor.



"Ami ka duppata le ke nikal aya hai lrka( the guy has stolen his mother's duppata)," the troll wrote in the comments.

Replying to the disrespectful comment, Zahid wrote," meri ammi ka inteqal hocuka hai, bilkul is qaum mein tehzeeb ki tarhan( my mother has left the world, just like etiquettes in this country).

Take a look:







