Prince Harry accused by William of turning against his own blood

The Duke of Cambridge believes fame has made Harry throw his own kin under the bus

Prince Harry has left Prince William distraught after turning against his own family members. 

The Duke of Cambridge believes fame has made Harry throw his own kin under the bus. 

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, William isn’t a big fan of what he sees as major changes in Harry since the Sussexes relocated to California, and thinks that “success and Hollywood have gone to his head.”

In July, Harry and William reunited to unveil Princess Diana's statue on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The insider claimed William was eager to talk to Harry before the event, but the Duke of Sussex “refused” as he didn't want to be “bossed around.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Kinsey Schofield, who runs the website To Di For Daily, told the Mirror that she does not see the two brothers reuniting anytime soon. She said: "I am still not convinced that there is a looming reconciliation."

