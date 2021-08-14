Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra seen all over each other during lunch date in London

American singer Nick Jonas and her wife Priyanka Chopra cosied up during their latest outing in London, suggesting that they can't keep their hands off each other even after 3 years of their marriage.

The celebrity couple looked in full romantic mood as they were all over each other Thursday during a group lunch date at Beach Blanket Babylon Restaurant in London's Notting Hill.

Priyanka was getting cozy with her hubby as her mom Madhu, who was sitting next to the actress during a lunch date, could not even stop her from hugging and kissing the singer.

Jonas and Chopra, who will celebrate their third wedding anniversary in December, were looking like a newlywed couple who fully enjoys honeymoon phase.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had great fun during their outing and felt no hesitation as to open their arms for each other during a lunch at a restaurant in London.