'May the flag always fly high': Celebrities mark 75th Independence Day with zeal, patriotism

Pakistanis are celebrating 75th Independence Day with their flags up high.

As another prosperous day dawns upon the nation, the enthusiasm of our stars is undeniably grandiose. From Ayeza Khan to Mansha Pasha, our patriotic actors are sporting green and white for the love of the nation.

Take a look at how our showbiz stars paint the day green, as they pen patriotic notes for the beloved country.

Ayeza Khan & Danish Taimoor

The celebrity husband and wife and avid social media users, Ayeza and Danish are donning the flag colors for the day. While Ayeza wears an elegant green kurta shalwar with a dupatta, Danish pulls up a white three-piece suit in celebration of the nation.



In another photo, Ayeza is spotted smiling ear to ear as she raises the green flag on her terrace. The actor also wears dramatic eye makeup for the camera.





Maya Ali

The Pehli Si Muhabbat star looks as graceful as ever in her all-green gharara pants paired with a delicate veil. The diva pairs her look with open tresses and a captivating smile as she wishes everyone "Jashan e Azaadi Mubarak.."





Mansha Pasha



New bride Mansha Pasha is also in patriotic spirits as she raises her mini flag for the camera. The actor sends out wishes to all her fans in an olive green ensemble.

"Azadi Mubarak! Hope Independence Day goes well for everyone!" captions Mansha alongside her photo.









Minal Khan

Social media diva Minal Khan is spotted in high spirits as she holds up her flag. "Happy Independence Day," she writes to her fans as she pulls up a simple white T-shirt paired with black sweat pants.





Feroze Khan

The Khuda Aur Muhabbat star is also not taking a step back in his 14th August celebrations. "Pakistan Zindabad! SuperPower by 2050," his patriotic self claims as he stands up for the flag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Feroze Khan (@ferozekhan)







