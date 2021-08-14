Mahira Khan drops telefilm 'Aik Hai Nigar' teaser on independence day: Watch here

Mahira Khan drops first teaser of 'Aik Hai Nigar' on independence day: Watch here

Mahira Khan is bringing a special surprise for her fans this Independence Day.

The actor is stepping into the world of telefilms with a tribute to Lieutenant General Nigar Johar of Pakistan Army.

The Prince Charming star, who herself is very 'honoured' to play the role of a living legend, turned to her Instagram on August 14 and shared a teaser of her much-anticipated biopic.

"Eik Hai Nigar," begins Mahira in the caption, highlighting the title of the telefilm.

"Honoured to be able to play a woman I admire so much. Pakistan Army’s first female Three star General. ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ traces the life and career of Lieutenant General Nigar Johar.

What a life, what a story… to know her, is to know one of the greatest we have amongst us.

Bismillah," she ends her note.

Take a look:







