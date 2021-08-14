 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Aug 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Mahira Khan drops telefilm 'Aik Hai Nigar' teaser on independence day: Watch here

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

Mahira Khan drops first teaser of Aik Hai Nigar on independence day: Watch here
Mahira Khan drops first teaser of 'Aik Hai Nigar' on independence day: Watch here

Mahira Khan is bringing a special surprise for her fans this Independence Day.

The actor is stepping into the world of telefilms with a tribute to Lieutenant General Nigar Johar of Pakistan Army.

The Prince Charming star, who herself is very 'honoured' to play the role of a living legend, turned to her Instagram on August 14 and shared a teaser of her much-anticipated biopic.

"Eik Hai Nigar," begins Mahira in the caption, highlighting the title of the telefilm.

"Honoured to be able to play a woman I admire so much. Pakistan Army’s first female Three star General. ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ traces the life and career of Lieutenant General Nigar Johar.

What a life, what a story… to know her, is to know one of the greatest we have amongst us.

Bismillah," she ends her note.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

'May the flag always fly high': Celebrities mark 75th year of independence with zeal, patriotism

'May the flag always fly high': Celebrities mark 75th year of independence with zeal, patriotism
Hamza Ali Abbasi talks about 'extraordinary' conditions of four marriages in Islam

Hamza Ali Abbasi talks about 'extraordinary' conditions of four marriages in Islam
Shaniera Akram gushes over 'stronger than ever' bond with Wasim Akram

Shaniera Akram gushes over 'stronger than ever' bond with Wasim Akram
Usman Mukhtar on doing typecast roles: 'I am not as serious as I look'

Usman Mukhtar on doing typecast roles: 'I am not as serious as I look'
Feroze Khan crosses 5 million Instagram followers

Feroze Khan crosses 5 million Instagram followers
Rhea Kapoor, longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani getting married today

Rhea Kapoor, longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani getting married today
Aima Baig delights fans with unseen photos with Shahbaz Shigri from engagement dinner

Aima Baig delights fans with unseen photos with Shahbaz Shigri from engagement dinner
Maya Ali defines style in traditional Gilgit attire: See Photos

Maya Ali defines style in traditional Gilgit attire: See Photos
Mahira Khan pays heartfelt tribute to Durdana Butt

Mahira Khan pays heartfelt tribute to Durdana Butt
Jeh makes offical appearance for papparazzi on his day out with Saif, Kareena: Watch video

Jeh makes offical appearance for papparazzi on his day out with Saif, Kareena: Watch video
Nasir Khan Jan says he is 'finally' married, shares photo with bride

Nasir Khan Jan says he is 'finally' married, shares photo with bride
Nausheen Shah makes startling revelations about Nimra Khan’s ex husband

Nausheen Shah makes startling revelations about Nimra Khan’s ex husband

Latest

view all