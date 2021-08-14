Meghan Markle’s 40 x 40 project dubbed ‘misguided way’ at ‘bolstering reputation’

Meghan Markle’s 40 x 40 project recently got called out for being ‘misguided way’ at ‘bolstering’ lost reputation.



This claim has been brought forward by Sky News’ royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti.

During his most recent interview with Express, he was quoted saying, “I think there are various approaches for the uber-wealthy, or privileged to help others in life. It’s obviously a problem that I think one has when one has a great deal of wealth or privilege.”

“We see people like Jeff Bezos, for example, and Bill Gates and others who are exceptionally wealthy as a result of commerce, or business activity that they've engaged in, often having made it from zero, but not always.”

“And I think that they have come up with ideas like giving away most of their actual financial wealth when you look at people like Warren Buffett, and Bill Gates.”

“They've made this commitment this pledge that they will give up that much of their wealth, and even Lord Ashcroft in the UK has signed on to that.”

There are others who speak out about taking steps to “redress the balance” by essentially ‘giving away’ most of their accumulated wealth within their lifetime.

“Now I think that the approach being taken by Meghan and Harry doesn't seem to be that one because they talk quite openly about wanting more money.”

“In their mind, obviously they're short of cash, compared to what they would like. “But of course in the minds of many other people, just the $14million spent on their house could do an awful lot of good in society, an awful of a lot of compassion could be expressed through donations of that size.”

“I don't know how much money they give to charity, they might do so quietly. If so, my hat's off to them, it's the best and most selfless way of giving money to charity, so I'm not commenting on what they do or don't give I just don't know.”

“But I certainly know that it's a clear choice to portray themselves as living in a very luxury lifestyle, to make videos like that, to surround oneself with celebrities to make one's acts of so-called compassion, to rally one’s celebrity and wealthy friends to try to give 40 minutes to the poorer person.”

At the end of the day, “That just seems to me a misguided way of trying to show compassion and kindness towards others. Some would suggest it might be aimed more at bolstering their reputation and brands than it is intended to actually help many real people.”