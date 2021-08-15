Kourtney Kardashian debuts new haircut, Travis Barker calls her 'perfect'

Kourtney Kardashian has chopped off her hair into a chic new look.

The 42-year-old reality TV star shared a thread of sultry mirror selfies on Saturday as she flaunted her new hair on Instagram.

The mother-of-three simply captioned her photos with a scissors emoticon while sporting black gym wear.

Amongst many stars who praised Kardashian's look, beau Travis Barker was the most smitten.

"You're perfect," he commented on his lady love's snap.

Kourtney and Travis confirmed their relationship earlier this year. The diva already shares kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.