 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian debuts new haircut, Travis Barker calls her 'perfect'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian debuts new haircut, Travis Barker calls her perfect
Kourtney Kardashian debuts new haircut, Travis Barker calls her 'perfect'

Kourtney Kardashian has chopped off her hair into a chic new look.

The 42-year-old reality TV star shared a thread of sultry mirror selfies on Saturday as she flaunted her new hair on Instagram.

The mother-of-three simply captioned her photos with a scissors emoticon while sporting black gym wear.

Amongst many stars who praised Kardashian's look, beau Travis Barker was the most smitten.

"You're perfect," he commented on his lady love's snap.

Kourtney and Travis confirmed their relationship earlier this year. The diva already shares kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

More From Entertainment:

Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa enjoy little 'Game of Thrones' reunion

Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa enjoy little 'Game of Thrones' reunion
Why Ryan Reynolds' movie Free Guy ticks all the boxes

Why Ryan Reynolds' movie Free Guy ticks all the boxes
Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish celebrate five years of saying 'I do'

Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish celebrate five years of saying 'I do'
Britney Spears opens up about weight loss as she flaunts her slim face

Britney Spears opens up about weight loss as she flaunts her slim face
Priyanka Chopra heads out for dinner with star-studded gang

Priyanka Chopra heads out for dinner with star-studded gang

Elliot Page rings in the weekend with selfie

Elliot Page rings in the weekend with selfie
Ashley Graham marks 11 years of marriage with husband Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham marks 11 years of marriage with husband Justin Ervin

Jennifer Lopez's clears Instagram of ex Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez's clears Instagram of ex Alex Rodriguez

Can you guess Ariana Grande's adviser in The Voice?

Can you guess Ariana Grande's adviser in The Voice?
'Dirilis:Ertugrul: Turkish actor expresses love for Pakistan on Independence Day

'Dirilis:Ertugrul: Turkish actor expresses love for Pakistan on Independence Day

Dua Lipa celebrates success of her new song

Dua Lipa celebrates success of her new song
Meghan Markle's brother to appear on TV show

Meghan Markle's brother to appear on TV show

Latest

view all