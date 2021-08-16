 
Monday Aug 16 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Bala Hatun of 'Kurulus: Osman' celebrates 23rd birthday

MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Monday Aug 16, 2021

Bala Hatun of ‘Kurulus: Osman’ celebrates 23rd birthday
Bala Hatun of ‘Kurulus: Osman’ celebrates 23rd birthday

Leading Turkish actor Ozge Torer, who essays the role of Bala Hatun in historical drama serial Kurulus: Osman, celebrated her 23rd birthday on Monday.

Ozge Torer aka Bala received love from fans and fellow Turkish stars on her birthday.

Didem Balçın Aydın, who portrays the role of Selcan Hatun, in Dirilis: Ertugrul and its sequel Kurulus: Osman, shared a sweet video of her son wherein Ozge can be seen playing with him to wish her a very happy birthday.

Didem wrote in Turkish which reads: ‘Happy birthday. I love you so much dear @ozgeetoreroffical”.

Turkish stars Celal AL aka Abdur Rehman, Emel Dede, Ayşen Gürler, Emre Basalak and others also extended love and sweet birthday wishes to Bala Hatun.

Fans also dropped lovely birthday messages for Ozge Torer.

