Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul shares a glimpse of daughter Alara’s birthday celebrations

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar shared a glimpse of their daughter Alara’s third birthday celebrations and the fans can’t stop gushing over them.

Engin, who portrays a titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, and his wife celebrated the third birthday of Alara on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Engin Altan shared a glimpse of Alara’s birthday celebrations.

He posted a sweet photo with the daughter with caption “Birthday girl…Alara", followed by birthday cake emoji.

Engin’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar also took to Facebook-owned app and shared stunning photos with Alara from her birthday party.

Earlier, in another Instagram post, Neslisah shared a heartfelt note for Alara.



She wrote in Turkish which reads: “If you ask a woman what is one of the best gifts, I would say "having a daughter"!”

“My beautiful daughter, let life be generous to you with its gifts, just as you gave me a gift... Happy birthday my flower”.



Fans and fellow showbiz stars also showered love on Alara.