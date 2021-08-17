Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul shares a glimpse of daughter Alara’s birthday celebrations

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021
Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar shared a glimpse of their daughter Alara’s third birthday celebrations and the fans can’t stop gushing over them.
Engin, who portrays a titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, and his wife celebrated the third birthday of Alara on Monday.
Taking to Instagram, Engin Altan shared a glimpse of Alara’s birthday celebrations.
He posted a sweet photo with the daughter with caption “Birthday girl…Alara", followed by birthday cake emoji.
Engin’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar also took to Facebook-owned app and shared stunning photos with Alara from her birthday party.
Earlier, in another Instagram post, Neslisah shared a heartfelt note for Alara.
She wrote in Turkish which reads: “If you ask a woman what is one of the best gifts, I would say "having a daughter"!”
“My beautiful daughter, let life be generous to you with its gifts, just as you gave me a gift... Happy birthday my flower”.
Fans and fellow showbiz stars also showered love on Alara.