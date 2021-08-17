 
Showbiz
Tuesday Aug 17 2021
Web Desk

President Arif Alvi, wife Samina snapped on the sets of Kuruluş: Osman': See Photos

Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

President of Pakistan, Mr. Arif Alvi, was spotted on the sets of Kuruluş: Osman this week along with his wife Samina Alvi.

The duo, which is currently on a three-day official visit to Turkey, joined the cast and crew of the hit drama series on Tuesday.

In one of the photos, Mr. Alvi was also seen engaging in a fist bump with the series producer Mehmet Bozdag.

In another photo, the President was seen posing all smiles with Burak Özçivit aka Osman himself. The husband and wife also donned the traditional Kayi tribe head pieces as they stood with the cast.

See Photos Here:



