Eminem returns to acting with a major role in US TV drama BMF

Eminem delighted fans as he landed first major acting role 19 years after 8 Mile in 50 Cent's new crime drama.

The US rapper has lined up his return to acting 19 years on from the release of 8 Mile as he joined new TV series, which recounts the true story of a notorious crime family.

The 48-year-old musician , whose real name is Marshall Mathers, has signed up to appear in the forthcoming TV drama BMF (short for Black Mafia Family), which will air on Starz in the US later this year.



The series is based on the true story of two brothers who overcame a rough upbringing to establish the titular organisation which swiftly become one of the biggest crime families in US history .

Eminem will play jailed FBI informant Rick Wershe Jr, aka White Boy Rick, in one episode of the US TV series.