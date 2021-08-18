Mahira Khan demands strict action against culprits of Lahore incident

Infuriated Mahira Khan has demanded strict action against the culprits involved in Lahore incident where hundreds of men assaulted a woman, tore off her clothes and tossed her in the air.



Mahira took to Twitter and expressed her anguish over the terrifying incident.

The Raees actor tweeted “I can’t believe what I just saw!!! I’ve said it before and I will say it again - make an example out of these men! #MinarePakistan”.

In another tweet, the Prince Charming actor said “Damn I’m sorry.. I keep forgetting - it was Her fault!! Poor 400 men.. they couldn’t help it. #MinarePakistan.”

According to Geo News, in yet another terrifying episode of violence against women, a woman in Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park was assaulted by hundreds of men.

The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing hundreds of men attacking a woman as she went to the park with four of her friends to celebrate Independence Day.

Police have registered a case against 400 people allegedly involved in the incident.

The victim, along with her friends, was making a TikTok video in the park when hordes of men of all ages climbed a fence and attacked the woman.