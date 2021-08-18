 
Wednesday Aug 18 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Mahira Khan demands strict action against culprits of Lahore incident

Wednesday Aug 18, 2021

Infuriated Mahira Khan has demanded strict action against the culprits involved in Lahore incident where hundreds of men assaulted a woman, tore off her clothes and tossed her in the air.

Mahira took to Twitter and expressed her anguish over the terrifying incident.

The Raees actor tweeted “I can’t believe what I just saw!!! I’ve said it before and I will say it again - make an example out of these men! #MinarePakistan”.

In another tweet, the Prince Charming actor said “Damn I’m sorry.. I keep forgetting - it was Her fault!! Poor 400 men.. they couldn’t help it. #MinarePakistan.”

According to Geo News, in yet another terrifying episode of violence against women, a woman in Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park was assaulted by hundreds of men.

The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing hundreds of men attacking a woman as she went to the park with four of her friends to celebrate Independence Day.

Police have registered a case against 400 people allegedly involved in the incident.

The victim, along with her friends, was making a TikTok video in the park when hordes of men of all ages climbed a fence and attacked the woman.

