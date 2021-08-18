Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal engaged secretly? Here’s the truth

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and boyfriend Vicky Kaushal’s engagement rumours sent the internet into a meltdown on Wednesday.



The Sooryavanshi actor and her boyfriend became a top trend on social media shortly after rumours of their secret engagement surfaced, sending the fans into a tizzy.

Congratulatory messages started pouring in for the lovebirds from the fans.

However, according to Indian media, Katrina Kaif’s team has refuted the engagement rumours.

“There has been no roka ceremony. Katrina is leaving for Tiger 3 shoot soon”, the spokesperson of diva told a news portal.

Katrina and Vicky were last seen together at the special screening of film Shershah.

Vicky and Katrina are rumoured to be dating after they first met on the sets of a talk show, however, they have not officially confirmed their relationship.