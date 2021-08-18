 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Aug 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal engaged secretly? Here’s the truth

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 18, 2021

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal engaged secretly? Here’s the truth
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal engaged secretly? Here’s the truth

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and boyfriend Vicky Kaushal’s engagement rumours sent the internet into a meltdown on Wednesday.

The Sooryavanshi actor and her boyfriend became a top trend on social media shortly after rumours of their secret engagement surfaced, sending the fans into a tizzy.

Congratulatory messages started pouring in for the lovebirds from the fans.

However, according to Indian media, Katrina Kaif’s team has refuted the engagement rumours.

“There has been no roka ceremony. Katrina is leaving for Tiger 3 shoot soon”, the spokesperson of diva told a news portal.

Katrina and Vicky were last seen together at the special screening of film Shershah.

Vicky and Katrina are rumoured to be dating after they first met on the sets of a talk show, however, they have not officially confirmed their relationship.

More From Showbiz:

Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial

Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial
Pakistani celebrities react to Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan sexual harassment incident

Pakistani celebrities react to Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan sexual harassment incident
President Arif Alvi, wife Samina snapped on the sets of Kuruluş: Osman’: See Photos

President Arif Alvi, wife Samina snapped on the sets of Kuruluş: Osman’: See Photos
Hamza Ali Abbasi: Music, films are not haram if they stay within 'limits defined by God'

Hamza Ali Abbasi: Music, films are not haram if they stay within 'limits defined by God'
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan expresses concern over women’s future in Afghanistan

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan expresses concern over women’s future in Afghanistan
Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor win hearts with their killer dance moves, video goes viral

Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor win hearts with their killer dance moves, video goes viral
Anoushey Ashraf stands in support of Afghanistan: 'They’re humans with dreams'

Anoushey Ashraf stands in support of Afghanistan: 'They’re humans with dreams'
Usman Mukhtar has a genuine question about his sweater, see if you know the answer!

Usman Mukhtar has a genuine question about his sweater, see if you know the answer!
Hema Malini recalls 'peaceful' shooting in Afghanistan: 'There was no problem'

Hema Malini recalls 'peaceful' shooting in Afghanistan: 'There was no problem'
Mahira Khan sends love to newlywed Rhea Kapoor

Mahira Khan sends love to newlywed Rhea Kapoor
Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul shares a glimpse of daughter Alara’s birthday celebrations

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul shares a glimpse of daughter Alara’s birthday celebrations
Video: Bilal Maqsood gets roasted over ‘illegal’ Carrom move

Video: Bilal Maqsood gets roasted over ‘illegal’ Carrom move

Latest

view all