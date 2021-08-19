 
Miranda Kerr reveals her bond with Katy Perry, says she's happy for Orlando Bloom

Miranda Kerr shared she enjoys great rapport with ex Orlando Bloom and his now-fiancee Katy Perry.

The model said she is happy Bloom has found Perry, while making an appearance on Tuesday's episode of the Moments with Candace Parker podcast.

Kerr joked she likes to hang out with Perry more than Bloom sometimes. "We go on holidays together. We celebrate all the important milestones together," she said of her friendship with Perry. "I love her. I mean, it'd be safe to say that I love her more than Flynn's dad."

As for Bloom, Kerr said she now considers him more like a sibling than an ex.

"He's, like, to me right now, a brother. And most of the time, an annoying brother," she quipped, adding that Perry "helps me deal with him."

"I'm so grateful that she's there because it takes the pressure off me," Kerr continued.

Talking about her first impressions of Perry, Kerr said, "When Orlando started dating Katy, I remember he invited me over one time and she was there, and we just immediately got along," she recalled. "I saw how she was with Flynn. She was very playful with Flynn. She was not trying to be his mum. She was just being friendly and fun, and that's all you can ask for."

