Friday Aug 20 2021
Karan Johar begins shooting of Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Friday Aug 20, 2021

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has begun shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Karan took to Instagram and shared a BTS video from the sets of the film to confirm its day one shooting.

He wrote “The day is finally here & I have so many feelings going on in my head but what emerges at the top is - gratitude!”

“As we begin our kahani ka first schedule, seeking all your pyaar & aashirvaad! It’s time to roll! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh also took to their respective Instagram handles and announced they have begun the shooting of the film.

Alia wrote in the caption “Too many feels to fit in a caption #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK.”

Alia also shared her stunning photo from the sets in the Instagram story with caption “Day 1!!. #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani.”

Ranveer also turned to Facebook-owned app and posted the same BTS video and said “Shuru ho gayi hai yeh anokhi kahani of Rocky & Rani.”

Toh dijiye humein apna aashirvaad aur pyaar, aur chaliye iss safar mein hamaare saath! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK,” he continued.

Alia and Ranveer were last seen together in film Gully Boy, released in February 2019.

