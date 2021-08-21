 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Dwayne The Rock Johnson leaves fans in awe with his new look

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 21, 2021

Dwayne The Rock Johnson leaves fans in awe with his new look

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock showcased his ripped physique and bulging biceps in an orange sweat-soaked tank top after grueling work out in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The wrestler-cum-actor looked dashing in an orange tank top which he paired with some skintight athletic leggings and white sneakers.

The 49-year-old actor charged out of the gym, clearly feeling the energy high post-workout.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson leaves fans in awe with his new look

'The Jungle Cruise' star had a white towel in one hand and his cellphone in the other as he approached his parked SUV.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson leaves fans in awe with his new look

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock finished filming on Black Adam last month, and another movie, Red Notice, is currently in post-production with a release date scheduled for later this year.

More From Entertainment:

Hilary Duff tests positive for delta variant but is ‘happy to be vaxxed’

Hilary Duff tests positive for delta variant but is ‘happy to be vaxxed’

Meghan Markle wants to help improve future Queen's public image

Meghan Markle wants to help improve future Queen's public image
James Bond film 'No Time to Die' ready for world premiere after COVID delays

James Bond film 'No Time to Die' ready for world premiere after COVID delays
Katie Price and Carl Woods end romantic journey?

Katie Price and Carl Woods end romantic journey?
Nicole Kidman wants to have more children, regrets for not having 10 kids

Nicole Kidman wants to have more children, regrets for not having 10 kids

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's loved-up photos break internet

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's loved-up photos break internet
Kylie Jenner pregnant with her second child: report

Kylie Jenner pregnant with her second child: report
Dolly Parton touches on decision to fund Moderna vaccine

Dolly Parton touches on decision to fund Moderna vaccine
Angelina Jolie unveils ‘Letter Sent from a Teenage Girl in Afghanistan’

Angelina Jolie unveils ‘Letter Sent from a Teenage Girl in Afghanistan’
Lady Gaga’s dog walker addresses need to clarify blame game

Lady Gaga’s dog walker addresses need to clarify blame game
Prince Harry ‘showing true colors’ with ‘narcissistic’ Netflix project

Prince Harry ‘showing true colors’ with ‘narcissistic’ Netflix project
Charli XCX promises 'start of new ear' with latest record

Charli XCX promises 'start of new ear' with latest record

Latest

view all