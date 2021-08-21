Britney Spears' duet with Michael Jackson will take away your breath

Britney Spears has shared her stunning videos featuring her duet with Michael Jackson and Grammy victory as she reflects on her career highlights.

Taking to Instagram, Britney Spears shared throwback videos, reflecting on her major career milestones before she was put under a conservatorship following her very public breakdown in 2008.

The 39-year-old pop star shared a video of some of her greatest 'accomplishments' ranging from performing The Way You Make Me Feel with Michael Jackson in 2001 to winning a Grammy for her hit single Toxic four years later.

Britney Spears captioned the video: 'For some reason I feel like the world needs to be reminded…I may dance in my living room now but I sure as hell know who I am.'