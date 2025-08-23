Ben Affleck secretly hoping Jennifer Garner to give him another chance: Source

Photo: Ben Affleck hopeful for reunion with Jennifer Garner amid John Miller wedding plans: Source

Ben Affleck is said to be struggling as ex-wife Jennifer Garner prepares to marry longtime partner John Miller.

According to a new report by Closer Magazine, Affleck is finding it difficult to adjust to Miller’s growing presence in his family’s life, a shift that friends say has been tough for him to accept.

“He’s focusing on the positives, reminding himself Jen is a fantastic mom and that he has time to find happiness again,” a source shared.

“He appreciates John treats the kids well, but Ben is still hurting and not used to this kind of emotional setback," the source continued.

"He never expected Jen to move on completely, and deep down is still hoping things might change," the spy confided and concluded by saying, "For now, he’s having to accept the reality and move on.”

For context, Garner and Affleck split back in 2015 but have remained committed to a supportive co-parenting relationship for their three children.

Previous reports also suggested that Affleck had been quietly holding on to the hope Garner might reconsider her relationship.

“He was clinging to the hope she’d have second thoughts and call it off, but now that’s clearly not happening,” an insider revealed.

“He has to get his head around the fact she’ll be officially wed and tied down to someone else who’s going to be living under the same roof and spending time with his kids,” the source added in the former finding.