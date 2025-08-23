Adria Arjona shares two cents on playing Ashley in 'Splitsville'

Photo: Adria Arjona explains how she relates to 'Splitsville' role

Adria Arjona recently established that stepping into the shoes of Ashley in Splitsville turned out to be both fun and thought-provoking.

While promoting the upcoming project, the actress opened up to PEOPLE Magazine about her approach to the bold character when asked if she ever felt the need to rationalize Ashley’s choices or simply play them as written.

“You play what’s on the page. And sure, I can rationalize it, but more than anything I really wanted to empathize with her and what she was going through,” Arjona explained.

“She’s in a relationship, goes through a near-death experience or a death experience as she says in the movie, and she questions the future of her life, and she doesn’t really know what she wants," the actress added.

The girlfriend of Jason Momoa also addressed, "I think we can all identify with that," noting, "we’ve all been in moments in our life when we have no idea what we want, who we are in that moment. And she’s there.”

Drawing from real-life conversations, Arjona added, “I know countless stories of even my own girlfriends when they go on dates and stuff, and it’s like on the third date they date a yogi and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, I love yoga.’ And I’m like, she never liked yoga."

"We’re so desperate for love that we’ll try so hard to put our first foot forward and kind of mimic the person that we’re dating to satisfy their ego. And we turn into different people,” she explained,

That insight even helped shape a key moment in Splitsville.

"I called Mike and I was like, 'I really would love for her to change a little bit of her personality depending on who she's dating.' And that kind of turned into that whole montage," she recalled.