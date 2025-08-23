Jessica Williams teases another emotional Harrison Ford scene in 'Shrinking' season 3

Jessica Williams says Harrison Ford scene in 'Shrinking' season 3 made her weep









Jessica Williams is continuing her tradition of praising her Shrinking costar Harrison Ford.

Williams appeared on the most recent episode of Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend and noted that while filming season 3 of the show, she realized that Ford was "the greatest living actor."

She described an emotional scene with the Indiana Jones actor, saying "He was weeping, he was joyful, he was all of those things," she said.

She added, "But it was one of those moments where they had to come in and be like, 'Okay, Jessica, you're weeping. So I don't know if you'd be weeping as the character.'"

Shrinking follows the life of therapist Jimmy (Jason Segel), who suffers an emotional breakdown after losing his wife, and begins to tell people his real opinion and shares real advice in his session. His coworkers Gaby (Williams) and Paul (Ford) help him in restarting his life.

Paul has Parkinson’s in the show and reveals via an emotional monologue in the season 2 finale that he has stopped taking his medication.

"What did I get to do in my life to be here, to work with this guy?" Jessica Williams gushed. "It's insane."