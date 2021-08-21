 
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West spotted having lunch together sans kids

Saturday Aug 21, 2021

The former couple dined in at a local restaurant, after their divorce in February

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted grabbing lunch together in Malibu, without the kids. 

The former couple dined in at a local restaurant, after their divorce in February. 

According to a source, the duo had some friction between them. However, it now looks like they are trying to co-parent successfully. 

Kim and Kanye have established a "true friendship" as they start "communicating more and more."

"Kim wants the kids to stay connected to Kanye and will make that happen," the insider shared at the time.

"It's very important to her that she has a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kanye and that the kids have strong relationships with both of their parents... It's a huge priority for Kim and she's doing everything she can," they added. 

Meanwhile, Kanye is making efforts to repair his bond with the kids.  "They love seeing their dad work and North especially has been loving all of his music events," the insider noted.

