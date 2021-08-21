Sania Mirza highlights shrinking social circles during pandemic in latest Instagram post

Screengrab from Sania Mirza's latest Instagram post.

Apart from her fame for being an international tennis star and Pakistan’s bhabi, Sania Mirza is quite well-known for being an active Instagram user with some very interesting posts.

In her latest Instagram activity, Mirza has come up with another cute video, again with two superhero toys, but this time representing how limited one’s social circle can be during the pandemic.

The video, bearing a caption, 'When this is your only social circle', features Mirza dressed in her PJs and lip-syncing to a Bollywood song, depicting the perfect lazy weekend at home.



