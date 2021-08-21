 
Sania Mirza highlights shrinking social circles during pandemic in latest Instagram post

Saturday Aug 21, 2021

Screengrab from Sania Mirzas latest Instagram post.
  • Sania Mirza is quite well-known for being an active Instagram user.
  • With two superhero toys, Mirza portrays how limited social circles can be during the pandemic.
  • Video featuring Mirza dressed in her PJs depicts the perfect lazy weekend at home.

Apart from her fame for being an international tennis star and Pakistan’s bhabi, Sania Mirza is quite well-known for being an active Instagram user with some very interesting posts.

In her latest Instagram activity, Mirza has come up with another cute video, again with two superhero toys, but this time representing how limited one’s social circle can be during the pandemic.

Read more: Sania Mirza depicts worries of being a young kid's mom in an Instagram post

The video, bearing a caption, 'When this is your only social circle', features Mirza dressed in her PJs and lip-syncing to a Bollywood song, depicting the perfect lazy weekend at home.

 

