PCB chief Ehsan Mani to discuss important cricket matters with PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and PCB chief Ehsan Mani *R). Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani in the next couple of days, following which the premier will take the important decision on the appointment of a new PCB chief.



The meeting could prove to be a farewell one for Mani, as per a report in The News, as well-placed sources said the PCB chairman will make a last-gasp effort to make the prime minister realise the importance of his place at the helm of affairs.



“The meeting is expected within the next two working days and is aimed at sharing with the PM the challenges confronting the PCB and Mani’s role in it. Nothing has been finalised as yet when it comes to naming the two PCB patron’s appointed members of the Governing Board from whom the new PCB Chairman will be appointed,” a highly placed cricket official told The News.



The source told the publication that chances of Mani retaining his position are "remote" but added that nothing, at the moment, seems certain.

“During the meeting between the prime minister and Mani. all issues will be discussed and the decision on the new Governing Board members will be taken. If Mani succeeds in convincing the PM of his utility, he may get a chance. Ultimately, we may see Mani saying that he was not willing to seek another term in office,” the source added.

Ramiz Raja emerges strong candidate for PCB chief post

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has emerged as a strong contender for the PCB chairman post. The News has learnt that Raja’s name was floated by former cricketer Majid Khan. It was Majid who was the favourite to take over as the PCB chairman three years back. At that time, Majid backed Mani for the job.

Majid, being a close relative of the PM did not accept the proposal of taking the position. This time, Majid has expressed his support for Raja, who has always had good relations with the Khan family. Even during his cricketing career, Majid had special liking for Raja. It was because of Majid (former president Islamabad cricket) that Ramiz was seen leading the capital team in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy in the nineties.

Dr Jawad Sajid is also being considered but he may get a chance to serve as a member of the Governing Board. A few weeks back, there was speculation that Secretary Cabinet Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera was also being considered, but that proved to be untrue.

Mani’s tenure as the chairman PCB expires on August 24 and the PCB will have a new chairman by the first week of September. Justice (rtd) Azmat Saeed has already been appointed as Election Commissioner to conduct PCB Chairman elections.