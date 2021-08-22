Mahira Khan shares a heartfelt birthday note for director Asim Raza

Mahira Khan shared a heartfelt note for acclaimed Pakistani film and TV director Asim Raza on his 55th birthday, saying “my heart is full of love and respect for you.”



Asim celebrated his 55th birthday on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, the Parey Hut Love actor shared throwback photos with Asim to wish him a very happy birthday.

Mahira wrote, “Happy birthday to my one and only Asim…my heart is full of love and respect for you. Has always been.”

She further said, “You know how much I love you…you are truly one of a kind. A kind that’s rare and we are lucky to have you.”

The Prince Charming actor went on to say, “May you always always be happy and healthy, may you continue to create magic, may you be surrounded by goodness…Ameen, Yours, Mahiru” followed by a heart emoji.