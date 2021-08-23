 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Aug 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Twitter floods with memes of Hafeez coming to terms with Raja's appointment as PCB chairman

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 23, 2021

All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez (left) and former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja (right). — File photo
All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez (left) and former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja (right). — File photo
  • Pakistani Twitter floods with memes on Hafeez coming to terms with possible PCB chairman.
  • Hafeez had reservations regarding Raja's ‘cricket sense’ and ‘game awareness’.
  • Twitter acknowledges the selection as well-deserved and gives a great welcome to Raja as the new PCB Chairman.

After Prime Minister Imran Khan hinted at appointing former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Pakistani Twitter became flooded with hilarious memes on all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez coming to terms with the expected chairman.

Hafeez had taken a dig at commentator Raja, saying that his 12-year-old’s "game awareness" is far better than that of former cricketer.

In an interview last year, Hafeez said that although he respects Ramiz as a former player, he has reservations regarding his "cricket sense" and "game awareness".

“If you talk to my 12-year-old son, even his game awareness is better than Ramiz bhai,” he said.

Related items

The beef between Ramiz and Hafeez first started when the former advised the latter to retire earlier this year on his YouTube channel. 

The former cricketer had suggested the all-rounder "retire gracefully" and let youngsters get a chance to play for the national team.

The reactions:

Meanwhile, Twitter acknowledges the selection as well-deserved and gives a great welcome to Raja as the new PCB Chairman.


More From Sports:

Police arrest Rawalpindi cleric for allegedly raping 16-year-old female student

Police arrest Rawalpindi cleric for allegedly raping 16-year-old female student
Lahore police arrest two suspects for allegedly gang raping a mother-daughter duo

Lahore police arrest two suspects for allegedly gang raping a mother-daughter duo
Pak vs Afg ODI series to be held in Pakistan

Pak vs Afg ODI series to be held in Pakistan
Sindh to reopen schools with 100% COVID vaccinated staff from August 30: education minister

Sindh to reopen schools with 100% COVID vaccinated staff from August 30: education minister
Oman lifts travel ban for vaccinated Pakistani nationals

Oman lifts travel ban for vaccinated Pakistani nationals

Facebook, Zindagi Trust launch campaign to combat online child exploitation in Pakistan

Facebook, Zindagi Trust launch campaign to combat online child exploitation in Pakistan

Taliban assure Afghan territory will not be used by TTP: Sheikh Rasheed

Taliban assure Afghan territory will not be used by TTP: Sheikh Rasheed
Cargo ship stuck at Karachi beach expected to be freed by Tuesday

Cargo ship stuck at Karachi beach expected to be freed by Tuesday
Marriyum Aurangzeb terms PM Imran Khan's election reforms, proposed PMDA 'black laws'

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms PM Imran Khan's election reforms, proposed PMDA 'black laws'
Ali Zafar wants Arshad Nadeem to become the top javelin thrower of world

Ali Zafar wants Arshad Nadeem to become the top javelin thrower of world
Did Maryam Nawaz's daughter-in-law wear Indian designer clothes on her nikah?

Did Maryam Nawaz's daughter-in-law wear Indian designer clothes on her nikah?
Watch: Hilarious Rizwan shows WI bowlers how to run on damp ground

Watch: Hilarious Rizwan shows WI bowlers how to run on damp ground

Latest

view all