Twitter floods with memes of Hafeez coming to terms with Raja's appointment as PCB chairman

Pakistani Twitter floods with memes on Hafeez coming to terms with possible PCB chairman.

Hafeez had reservations regarding Raja's ‘cricket sense’ and ‘game awareness’.

Twitter acknowledges the selection as well-deserved and gives a great welcome to Raja as the new PCB Chairman.

After Prime Minister Imran Khan hinted at appointing former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Pakistani Twitter became flooded with hilarious memes on all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez coming to terms with the expected chairman.

Hafeez had taken a dig at commentator Raja, saying that his 12-year-old’s "game awareness" is far better than that of former cricketer.

In an interview last year, Hafeez said that although he respects Ramiz as a former player, he has reservations regarding his "cricket sense" and "game awareness".

“If you talk to my 12-year-old son, even his game awareness is better than Ramiz bhai,” he said.

The beef between Ramiz and Hafeez first started when the former advised the latter to retire earlier this year on his YouTube channel.

The former cricketer had suggested the all-rounder "retire gracefully" and let youngsters get a chance to play for the national team.



