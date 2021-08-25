 
Wednesday Aug 25 2021
Jennifer Lopez looks glamourous in greenish yellow ribbed top

Wednesday Aug 25, 2021

Jennifer Lopez sent fans wild as she posed in a stylish neon greenish yellow jersey ribbed full sleeved top for a series of Instagram selfies on Tuesday.

Ben Affleck's sweetheart needs no introduction as she has been a trendsetter and never fails to set the temperatures soaring with her style.

Lopez, who is in spotlight for her rekindled romance with Affleck, took to Instagram to share pictures of herself dressed in a gorgeous neon top, featuring a pelvic cut and a tiny colour.

In the sizzling snaps, the Hustlers star can be seen with soft makeup and a half up half down hairstyle. 

Jennifer Lopez and her former fiance Ben Affleck re-ignited their romance earlier this year, following which they featured in headlines many times for being photographed together and stealing a kiss on multiple occasions. 

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seemed to be serious about their future life together as they have also been bonding with families and meeting with their kids.

