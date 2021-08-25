 
Wednesday Aug 25 2021
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting first child? Fans eagerly waiting for confirmation

Bollywood celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh’s fans are waiting impatiently for the confirmation after one of their fans claimed they are expecting their first baby.

Parineeti Chopra has also asked co-star Ranveer Singh to confirm whether he and his wife Deepika Padukone are expecting their first baby.

The Meri Pyaari Bindu actor took to Instagram on Tuesday where she conducted Ask Me Anything session.

Parineeti received hilarious comments from her fans during the session.

One fan asked the Bollywood actress “Ranveer Singh papa ban gaya”.

Parineeti was quick to tag her Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl co-star Ranveer Singh for confirmation after the fan claimed about him becoming a father.

She wrote “Please confirm, Ranveer Singh.”

Fans of Deepika and Ranveer are eagerly waiting for the confirmation.

Ranveer and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018 after several years of dating.

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Ranveer have collaborated in films Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and Kill Dil.

