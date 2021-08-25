 
Wednesday Aug 25, 2021
Feroze Khan 'sees dreams' of becoming 'world champion in boxing'

Actor Feroze Khan has many other ambitions apart from a successful acting career.

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 star, who is currently enjoying the success of his show on Geo TV, recently sat in an interview with a media outlet and expressed his desire to become a world champion in boxing.

"Currently, I often see dreams of becoming a world champion in boxing. I know it's not too easy but not impossible. I am working hard and I hope to make it true one day," he told ARY News.

The actor also shared his training plans with fans.

"I don't see any competition here. I am planning to go for training in the US, UK, and Cuba. My aim is to fight against world boxers in the world. It will take more than a year to contest in my first fight," concluded Feroze Khan.

