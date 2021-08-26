Hugh Jackman shares candid post alongside formerly estranged mother

Hugh Jackman has taken to social media to share a candid snap alongside his formerly estranged mother and the internet is gushing over the mother-son duo.

The actor shared the photo on Instagram and even captioned it with the words Mum.



In the snap, the duo could be seen sharing a tender moment as Jackman lovingly held his hand over his mother’s shoulders in a grey hoodie and black pants.

In the post, his mother had on a blue velvet coat, black pants, and black shoes, and a beaming smile directed towards her boy.

Check it out below:

For those unversed, Jackman has always been open by his estranged relationship with his mother who left when he was 8-years-old and allegedly broke her promise to reconcile with his father at the time.



During a past interview with People magazine, the actor was quoted saying, “My anger didn't really surface until I was 12 or 13. It was triggered because my parents were going to get reconciled and didn't. All those years I'd been holding out hope that they would.”