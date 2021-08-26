 
Thursday Aug 26 2021
Michael Nader, of ‘Dynasty’ fame, breathes his last at age 76

Michael Nader breathed his last at his Northern California residence, as confirmed by his wife Jodi Lister
American actor Michael Nader, known for his role in Dynasty, passed away at the age of 76 after battling cancer.

The actor breathed his last on Monday at his Northern California residence, as confirmed by his wife Jodi Lister.

In a statement issued to Michael Fairman TV, Lister said: “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael.”

“We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted. Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research,” continued the statement.

“He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever,” it added.

The All My Children actor was diagnosed with an untreatable form of cancer only ten days prior to his demise on August 23.

Discussing the heavy week, Lister shared on Facebook: “It grieves me to share the sad news that my husband, Michael Nader, passed away at home on August 23rd. He was diagnosed with untreatable cancer on Friday the 13th and died 10 days later with me and his best fur friend Storm by his side.”

“His death and diagnosis was sudden and unexpected and I have never experienced such agony as watching my soul mate die before my eyes. He was loved by so many and treasured his fans and their letters and emails. He responded to them all,” she added. 

