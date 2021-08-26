 
Thursday Aug 26 2021
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar Khan celebrate second wedding anniversary

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar Khan are two years strong!

The duo, that got married in 2019, is celebrating their second anniversary around family. Photos from the up-close night were shared by Naimal on her Instagram Stories.

Turning to the photo-sharing app, Naimal shared a clip of herself and Hamza cutting their anniversary cake.

In another visual, the couple posed happily for the camera while sister-in-law Dr.Fazeela Abbasi captured the moment. Naimal also posted a mirror selfie with hubby Hamza.

Take a look:

Hamza and Naimal shared one-year-old son Mustafa together. Both of them was long-time friends before they officially decided to tie the knot.

