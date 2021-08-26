Emma Corrin sports trendy manicure, Courtesy: Harry Styles

Harry Styles' rumored beauty label promoted by pal Emma Corrin

Harry Styles' My Policeman co-star is promoting his rumored beauty brand.

Earlier this year, the 27-year-old singer's name was registered as the director of a beauty company called Pleased As Holdings Limited.

While the rumor sparked enough frenzy already, co-star Emma Corrin, who is famously known for her role as Lady Diana in the Crown, recently wore a nail paint she claims belongs to the same brand.

Speaking with W Magazine Corrin, who sported a black, white, and clear manicure revealed that her nail art is by “Simone Cummings for Pleasing at CLM,” the same company that belongs to Styles.

Both Styles and Corrin are working together for their upcoming film My Policeman.

