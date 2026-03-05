Emma Watson airport kiss with billionaire Gonzalo Hevia has fans talking

Emma Watson set the internet abuzz after being photographed sharing a kiss with billionaire Mexican entrepreneur Gonzalo Hevia Baillères at an airport on March 4.

The candid moment, captured by photographers, showed Watson leaning in with a warm smile, while Baillères appeared equally relaxed and engaged.

Watson and Baillères were first linked in late 2025 after being spotted in Courchevel, a luxury ski destination in the French Alps.

They were later seen vacationing in Punta Mita, Mexico, a favorite getaway for celebrities.

The actress kept her look understated yet chic as her hair was styled casually.

The entrepreneur opted for a smart-casual ensemble.

After the airport sighting, the pair were seen grabbing drinks before heading to an upscale restaurant.

Photos captured them laughing and leaning close across the table, suggesting a comfortable intimacy.

Baillères, heir to the Grupo Bal empire, currently serves as CEO of Lok, an AI tech company.

His family’s business interests span mining, insurance, retail, and finance, including the famed department store chain El Palacio de Hierro.

Watson, meanwhile, has kept her dating life relatively private.

In a 2025 interview with Jay Shetty, she admitted she prefers partners who aren’t overly familiar with her acting career.

It’s “a relief” for her when someone doesn’t project her public persona into the relationship.

With these latest photos, fans are shipping for the couple.