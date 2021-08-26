Spice Girls reunite for major projects but without Victoria Beckham

The Spice Girls have reportedly reunited for the first time in over a year.

According to Daily Mail, the group got together in London to "record pieces in front of the camera" for their upcoming online game but it was reported that Victoria Beckham was not present as she "doesn’t want to be involved".

Geri Horner, 49, Mel B, 46, Emma Bunton, 45, and Melanie C, 47, worked on their project at Black Island Studios which they said they are “excited” about.

A source told The Sun: "The Spice Girls are exploring a whole manner of new projects but this one was really exciting to them — their very own Spice game."

"All four women came together on Tuesday at the studios to shoot pieces to camera for it. It's something they've had in the pipeline for a while."

They added: "It is one of several things they are working on, including an animated film, and they hope it will help celebrate the Spice Girls' legacy."