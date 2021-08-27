 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘deeply regrets’ move to the US: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 27, 2021

Prince Harry ‘deeply regrets’ move to the US: report
Prince Harry ‘deeply regrets’ move to the US: report

Experts suspect Prince Harry has been having ‘second thoughts’ about his move to the US alongside Meghan Markle.

This claim was made once Today Extra host told royal commentator Natalie Oliveri, “Meghan Markle might be glad to be back in America but apparently the move hasn't been so easy for Harry. Prince Harry is reportedly now having second thoughts.”

From then on Ms. Oliveri added, “That is right. That is all according to a new book, Royals at war, the author has claimed that Prince Harry is secretly tortured by the move and the decision to leave the Royal Family.”

“The author says that Prince Harry is finding it really hard to adjust to his new life in Los Angeles. This is especially since he can't fly back and forth to the UK due to coronavirus.”

She also added, “The situation was made even worse for Prince Harry when his father, Prince Charles was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this year.”

“Prince Harry was feeling very excited about the move in January but now he is secretly regretting. Apparently, Meghan Markle is trying to make the situation a little bit better. They have recently signed on with a celebrity speaking agent that represents the Obama's and Oprah Winfrey.”

More From Entertainment:

China’s top actress Zheng Shuang slapped with $46m fine

China’s top actress Zheng Shuang slapped with $46m fine
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘always wanted’ title options for Archie

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘always wanted’ title options for Archie
Kendall Jenner snuggles close to beau Devin Booker during vacation

Kendall Jenner snuggles close to beau Devin Booker during vacation
'Bridgerton' star Regé-Jean Page to be the next James Bond?

'Bridgerton' star Regé-Jean Page to be the next James Bond?
Camila Cabello apologizes to Prince William, Kate Middleton for ‘stealing’ from Palace

Camila Cabello apologizes to Prince William, Kate Middleton for ‘stealing’ from Palace
Saweetie answers to rumours about her seeing ex-boyfriend Quavo

Saweetie answers to rumours about her seeing ex-boyfriend Quavo

Prince Harry ‘reconsiders’ royal attacks with memoir: report

Prince Harry ‘reconsiders’ royal attacks with memoir: report
Paul Stanley tests positive for Covid-19

Paul Stanley tests positive for Covid-19
Video of 'Prince Harry asking Disney CEO to give Meghan Markle a job' resurfaces

Video of 'Prince Harry asking Disney CEO to give Meghan Markle a job' resurfaces

Camila Cabello shuts down engagement rumours with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello shuts down engagement rumours with Shawn Mendes

Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘TheeARMYFund’ surpasses donation goal

Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘TheeARMYFund’ surpasses donation goal
Megan Thee Stallion releases highly controversial ‘Butter’ remix

Megan Thee Stallion releases highly controversial ‘Butter’ remix

Latest

view all