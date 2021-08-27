Prince Harry ‘deeply regrets’ move to the US: report

Experts suspect Prince Harry has been having ‘second thoughts’ about his move to the US alongside Meghan Markle.

This claim was made once Today Extra host told royal commentator Natalie Oliveri, “Meghan Markle might be glad to be back in America but apparently the move hasn't been so easy for Harry. Prince Harry is reportedly now having second thoughts.”

From then on Ms. Oliveri added, “That is right. That is all according to a new book, Royals at war, the author has claimed that Prince Harry is secretly tortured by the move and the decision to leave the Royal Family.”

“The author says that Prince Harry is finding it really hard to adjust to his new life in Los Angeles. This is especially since he can't fly back and forth to the UK due to coronavirus.”

She also added, “The situation was made even worse for Prince Harry when his father, Prince Charles was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this year.”

“Prince Harry was feeling very excited about the move in January but now he is secretly regretting. Apparently, Meghan Markle is trying to make the situation a little bit better. They have recently signed on with a celebrity speaking agent that represents the Obama's and Oprah Winfrey.”