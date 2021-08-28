 
Saturday Aug 28 2021
SHShehzad Hameed

Victoria Beckham shares adorable throwback photos to show off her grace

SHShehzad Hameed

Saturday Aug 28, 2021

Victoria Beckham shares adorable throwback photos to show off her grace

Victoria Beckham's adorable throwback pictures suggest that she has always been a style queen and trendsetter.

Undoubtedly, the 47-year-old fashionista has proved that she has been always elegant and graceful since the day first of her arrival in the showbiz world.

In honor of International Dog Day on Thursday, the pop star-turned-fashion-designer shared two throwback photos of herself at age 13.

Posing with a dog named Bambi — and wearing a banana clip several years before Victoria  became a mainstream trend.

"Some retro moments for #International DogDay! Aged 13 with Bambi the dog in some very chic banana clips (they're back in right? I've always been a trend setter)" she captioned the post. 

While Beckham's post was about International Dog Day, her caption also mentioned her "very chic" banana clips which have become again.

