Showbiz
Saturday Aug 28 2021
Sonya Hussyn rejects LSA 21 nominations: 'I've been silent for 7 years'

Saturday Aug 28, 2021

Sonya Hussyn rejects LSA 21 nominations: 'I've been silent for 7 years'

Actor Sonya Hussyn is calling out the 'double standards' of jury after the announcement of Lux Style Awards 2021 nominations.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, a disappointed Sonya highlighted some of her promising projects, including Saraab, that did not receive any nominations.

"It is very disappointing to see that a project like Saraab did not bag even a single nomination at the Lux Style Awards 2021." She added, "We talk about the need for meaningful content that also educates the masses with real issues but when [such content is] finally created they're hardly ever recognised/nominated for awards. Aren't those double standards?"

"Meaningful content or hit projects? Have never really understood the criteria for these award shows. If latter then why were some of my mega-blockbuster dramas like Aisi Hai Tanhai (based on social media abuse), Nazo (based on child abuse), Ishq Zahe Naseeb (based on dual personality disorder), Shikwa (based on societal pressures that widows face) and Meri Guriya (based on child abuse) never considered at all in the past?"

Lastly, the Ishq Zehnaseeb actor wrote, "I've been silent for seven years but really, were none of these [dramas] deserving? Not even a single project? Anyhow, in a country where veteran artists are given lifetime achievement awards after they're gone, then who am I to question?"

